The first snapshot of Northwest Georgia’s employment scenario is out and the numbers are good.
The Georgia Department of Labor reports that 41,500 people were working in Rome and Floyd County in January. That’s up 1,400 positions since a year earlier, although it’s down 500 jobs from the 42,000 reported in December.
First-time jobless claims jumped in January compared to December with these results: Bartow at 577 claims filed; Floyd, 330 claims; Gordon, 258 claims; Polk, 171 claims; and Chattooga, 147. However, those same reports were much lower than those posted in January 2021.
The state’s jobless rate dropped to 3.2% as the number of Georgia jobs surged to a record level.
“I am not surprised that our unemployment rate dropped again in January after a record number of Georgians were employed and participating in the labor force,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “However, with the number of jobs at an all-time high, we must be careful to not lose focus on supporting our workforce and getting qualified workers into the right careers.”
There are many jobs to be filled in our area. As of Sunday, the Rome Floyd Chamber was showing 127 job posts and there were 20 listed with the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber. CareerOutlookNWGA also lists upcoming job fairs and open positions in Northwest Georgia on its Facebook page.
Every year, the data used to calculate each state’s unemployment rate is reviewed and re-estimated to ensure more accurate estimates nationwide. Georgia’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percent lower than the national January 2022 unemployment rate of 4%.
The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 4,700; Accommodation and Food Services, 2,800; Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,500; Finance and Insurance, 2,200; and Administrative and Support Services,1,700.
Job numbers were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 989,600, with 264,800 in the Warehousing sector alone.
When considering sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, Transportation and Warehousing, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, Retail Trade, and Finance and Insurance all have job growth of 10,000 or more from two years ago, just prior to the pandemic.
At the same time, Accommodation and Food Services, State Government, and Local Government all have job loss of 10,000 or more from pre-pandemic levels.
There are over 240,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com. Employers with over 1,000 job postings included United Health Group, 2,700; WellStar Health System, 2,100; Home Depot, 2,000; Amazon 1,900; Marriott International, 1,600; Piedmont Health Care, 1,300; Walmart, 1,200; and Anthem Blue Cross 1,100.
Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $104,000, showing a median salary of $44,000.