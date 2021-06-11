Ulta Beauty, a national cosmetics and beauty supply franchise will take the space vacated by Pier 1 Imports in the Riverbend Shopping Center and is expected to open sometime as early as October.
Ulta Beauty carries a wide variety of cosmetics and skincare brands, men's and women's fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools and haircare products.
Interior and exterior renovations to the space are already underway.
R.H. Ledbetter Properties CEO Robert H. Ledbetter Jr. also reported that he hopes to have an announcement soon for another vacant space in the Riverbend shopping center in location adjacent to Michael's formerly occupied by Supercuts.
Meanwhile, across Turner McCall Boulevard in the new East Bend shopping center. the number of unleased spaces has dropped to just three and an announcement for one of those spaces could come soon, according to Ledbetter.
The new Fazoli's restaurant, in an out-parcel between Texas Roadhouse and Five Below at East Bend, is moving along rapidly. Ledbetter was not certain when the restaurant would open but said it seems on target for later this summer.
The build out of the Old Navy and Kohl's anchor shops at East Bend are also on pace for fall openings. At this point, Ledbetter anticipates that Old Navy could open sometime in September while Kohl's is still on track for an October opening.
Over in the Midtown Crossing shopping center, at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horseleg Creek Road, also a Ledbetter development, Sam's Southern Eatery is taking the space that used to be home to Gondolier Pizza.