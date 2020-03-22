Local small businesses are getting buffeted by the COVID-19 health emergency, but the Rome Floyd Chamber, the local office of the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center and the Downtown Development Authority are all working together to make sure they have information and resources to weather the storm.
Leaders from all three groups met on multiple occasions during the past week to share information and ideas to benefit anyone and everyone in the business community across Rome and Floyd County.
And they were careful to practice social distancing — with chairs spread out widely around their large conference table.
“We recognize that all businesses are being adversely impacted by this unprecedented crisis,” said Richard Montanaro, director of the local UGA SBDC office. “The problems change, evolve daily.”
Montanaro said Small Business Administration Economic Injury Loss loans are being made available for what has been declared a national disaster.
“We now have applications and the rules that are going to apply,” he said. “We can give them that information as well as counsel small businesses as to what they need to do at this time.”
The local SBDC chief said two of the key pieces of advice that his staff is giving out to businesses are keep an open line of communication with creditors and right-size their workforces for the amount of revenue that is coming in.
“Don’t just not pay your bills. Speak to your lenders, speak to your vendors, speak to your landlords. If you can’t pay a bill, make sure you communicate that to them,” Montanaro said.
In a virtual meeting late Thursday afternoon, the Rome City and Floyd County commissions and the Cave Spring City Council approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency.
The resolution effectively stops all restaurants and bars from providing on-premises consumption through March 31. The establishments may permit take-out dining.
The businesses also are directed to take measures to restrict in-person contact and not allow more than 10 people inside at any given time.
Bars licensed to sell alcoholic beverages can sell beverages solely for off-premises consumption.
“This is not something that we sought out as a commission,” said County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock. “This is something that came to us from the medical community and I think we have to take heed in what the medical leaders in our community are telling us.”
A number of restaurants in Rome have closed altogether, while others had already made the move to close dining rooms and offer take-out or drive-through service only.
Bart Kinne also shut down both Floyd Bowling and Classic Lanes bowling alleys until March 31 in a bid to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The action taken during the joint virtual meeting was solely to restrict areas where people gather socially — not businesses such as banks or grocery stores.
Other businesses are being proactive in dealing with the crisis in an effort to make sure potential customers feel safe.
Courtesy Ford-Lincoln hired a company to come in and use electrostatic sprayers to kill any viruses on surfaces at the dealership and is regularly scrubbing points of contact for customers. The dealership also is offering free pickup and delivery for service department customers.
Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works in Mount Berry Mall have closed altogether for an undetermined period of time.
Scott Preston, who chairs the chamber board, is market president for Synovus Bank’s Northwest Georgia Division. He said he felt like many financial institutions are handling the situation in a similar way as Synovus — tackling issues on an individual basis.
“We’re working through some specific guidelines on when we would defer payments, go to interest-only (payments), basically restructure some rules,” Preston said.
Amanda Carter, director of Rome’s Downtown Development Authority, said the situation already has been devastating to the Broad Street business community.
The DDA is updating its website almost hourly with new information about what local operations are doing to cope. Carter said they’re posting closings and changes such as how businesses and restaurants are handling to-go orders or curbside pickups.
“Everything, even discounts for people in the service industry, we have everything on our website and it’s posted to Facebook,” Carter said.
Carter also said small businesses can use social media to get out information, and she threw out a few ideas.
Sharing behind-the-scenes looks through short virtual tours and promoting shopping over the internet or by phone are two good ways, she said. Some businesses could even do short question and answer sessions.
“It’s all about staying at the top of people’s minds,” Montanaro said.
Preston may have coined a new word when he told the group, “We are finding out right now what companies can webify their product. Companies are being forced to make that decision. Can I webify my business?”
Elaine Abercrombie, immediate past chair of the chamber board, said her shop, Greene’s Jewelers, would remain open but with reduced staffing.
“Anniversaries and birthdays don’t stop,” Abercrombie said.
She stressed that people can call ahead and staff would bring items out to the customer’s car. She said she had to convince one customer that it was not a good idea to mail a gold bracelet and got them to come for a drive-in transaction.
Jeanne Krueger, president and CEO of the chamber, said her staff has been on the phone constantly with businesses for much of the past week.
They’re fielding all kinds of questions, she said, and putting companies in touch with accountants or attorneys who are giving their time to counsel businesses through the emergency.
A lot of phone calls have related to people being laid off, but Krueger said there also are still a good number of companies that are actually looking for employees.
The chamber has created a COVID-19: Business Triage page on its website, www.romega.com, to provide up-to-date information that may be of assistance to virtually any small business owner or manager.
“We will be continually updating this page with new information as it becomes available,” Krueger said.
She also encourages people with questions to call chamber staff at 706-291-7663 for assistance.
The DDA website, downtowntownromega.us, also has a page dedicated to COVID-19 resources.
Montanaro said businesses with questions can reach his staff in Rome at 706-622-2006.