Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism saw a large increase in economic impact in 2021, compared to 2020, with over $260,000 in local tax revenue generated from events, tennis and other sports.
According to the annual report that was presented to the Tourism Committee earlier this week, Rome saw an increase of 116.5% in revenue and economic impact compared to 2020.
This was largely due to the return of several events that had been canceled in 2020, such as Going Caching, Schnauzerfest and Chiaha Harvest Festival.
The two events that generated the biggest economic impact were the Rome River Jam and Wings Over North Georgia air show, both sponsored by local government departments.
The Rome Area History Center also had a record year for visitation and programming, according to Tourism Director Lisa Smith. Curator Selena Tilly was officially named the history director for the center and developed several programs at the center.
The museum underwent renovations and brought back a lot of their usual programming, such as tours. Tilly and staff also held a membership drive, resulting in 68 new history center members.
“It was exciting to see that increase in numbers of visitation,” Smith told the committee. “And the number of events and tours they did standalone from our own events was impressive.”
Smith said she and her staff are working on rebranding the trail system. They’re also working with Floyd County officials on finding a site for the new agricultural center, which has $8 million earmarked from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package.
“We want to be a part of the roundtable discussions of what we need in our community and what business we can bring in and how to build it a certain way,” Smith said.