Renaissance Marquis continues to serve residents through life-enriching activities in order to promote health and wellness as part of a family of 14 assisted living and memory care communities across the Southeast operated by Legacy Senior Living.
Along with its sister facilities, Renaissance Marquis has implemented visitor restrictions but has taken numerous extra steps to keep residents connected with loved ones and in positive spirits. From introducing old hobbies to experiencing new technology, every day is fostering precious moments for those who call Renaissance Marquis home.
Residents have chipped in with staff members by sharing their time and talent to sew cloth mask covers and ear guards, definitely outshining the younger generations with their mastery of the needle and thread.
Residents also remain connected to loved ones through technology available to us today. Many have experienced their first FaceTime video call, quickly becoming accustomed, and enjoying seeing the smiles on the faces of their family. Our residents are also featured in our regular Facebook updates, and even online birthday celebrations with those they love.
“We understand the spiritual well-being of our residents is as important as their physical needs, especially as we face the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic. Renaissance Marquis is grateful for all the families who have joined us in our efforts to minimize residents’ exposure to this virus while still lifting them up with video chats and windowside visits,” said Renita Carnes, executive director of Renaissance Marquis.
Residents have shared joyful FaceTime and windowside experiences on Facebook, which have been very encouraging to them. The senior living community continues to encourage families and friends to contact them to arrange these remote video meetings with their loved ones.
Renaissance Marquis has also taken extra measures to keep residents active and healthy during this time, ensuring they get some fresh air and sunshine while practicing social distancing during activities and installing Immunity Boost Stations throughout the facility. The stations offer healthy foods and vitamin-infused hydration with the goal to help boost immunity and combat anxiety.
“The immunity stations are designed to promote overall wellness through natural means such as staying well hydrated, getting proper rest, and staying connected with family and friends. Even during this difficult time, our mission continues to prioritize the quality of life for the greatest generation of Americans who reside in our communities. We believe these proactive wellness efforts can give residents a positive outlook, a sense of calm and perhaps even a stronger immune system,” said Bryan Cook, co-founder and president of Legacy Senior Living, which operates Renaissance Marquis.