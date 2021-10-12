Karen Steely has been named as the chief operating officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
She will oversee the operations of assigned clinical and non-clinical departments, ensuring that objectives and results align with the overall needs of the hospital.
Steely holds a Master of Science in Health Systems Leadership from the University of West Georgia. She is an experienced healthcare executive, most recently holding the position of COO at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. As a registered nurse of 20 years, Steely is also a Dove Leadership Award and Heart of Nursing Award recipient.
She has worked closely with Mike Murrill, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center -- soon to be AdventHealth Redmond -- in the Gordon County market for over a year.
“We are thrilled to have Karen at Redmond,” said Murrill. “With her proven leadership ability and diverse background in healthcare operations, I am confident that she will continue to build upon Redmond’s strong legacy of success.”
Outside of her profession, Steely enjoys spending time with her husband, Lynn, and their two children, Bree and Jake.
“I am honored to be joining the Redmond family,” she said. "In the healthcare community, Redmond is known for its commitment to quality care and patient safety. I am excited to be joining this great team and furthering Redmond’s tradition of maintaining a high standard of excellence for this community.”