Redmond Regional Medical Center has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list.
This is the second year in a row that Redmond Regional Medical Center has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing 100 Top Hospitals in the U.S. The annual list was published this week by Fortune.
“It is an incredible honor for Redmond to be recognized two years in a row by IBM Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals,” Redmond Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer John Quinlivan said. “Being recognized as a national leader in excellent patient outcomes, patient experience, financial health, and contributions to our community’s health is a testament to the dedication of our entire hospital team. I could not be prouder of our Redmond family and the care we provide to our communities.”
IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S.
The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.
This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components:
♦ Assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care
♦ Identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs
♦ Focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress.
Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best-practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators.
These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals,” Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health Officer at IBM Watson Health Irene Dankwa-Mullan said. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. They also recognize the importance of contributing to the health of their communities and we applaud them for their programs that help provide equitable quality care and address health disparities.”