The Redmond Family Care Center in Trion is joining a growing AdventHealth medical group on Northwest Georgia.
The staffing at the AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Trion, in Chattooga County, includes Dr. Wayne Richey and Physician Assistant Marc Wilder and treat everything from sore throats to disease management. The clinic also provides services such as physicals and flu shots, for adults and children.
Dr. Richey is a is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Wilder earned his Bachelor of Health Science and Physician Assistant Certification from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Prior to becoming a certified physician assistant, he received an Associate of Science degree from Wingate Junior College, now Wingate University, before serving in the United States Navy Reserve as a hospital corpsman.
“As patient needs have grown across Northwest Georgia, we are excited to welcome our Trion primary care location to our network of practices across Northwest Georgia,” said Mike Briscoe, director of practice operations for AdventHealth Medical Group. “The Trion community can rely on our team to provide them with thorough and compassionate care to help them feel whole.”
The providers at the Trion clinic join nearly 120 physicians and advanced practice providers in AdventHealth Medical Group across Northwest Georgia.