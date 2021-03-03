A $1.6 million contract to resurface Redmond Circle has been awarded to low bidder C.W. Matthews Contracting Co.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the award Wednesday, along with several projects around the state, including one in Polk County.
No start date has been set for the Redmond Circle paving project, although the company has a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete the work.
It covers about 3.6 miles -- the length of the road between Martha Berry Highway and Shorter Avenue. Total cost of the federally funded maintenance project is $1,687,005.46.
“Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place,” the GDOT release stated.
The Marietta-based company also won the $4,231,498.33 contract to repave U.S. 27 in Polk County.
It’s a 7.3-mile project running from Casion Road south to the Haralson County line. The completion date is Dec. 31.