Rebecca Blaylock was only 22 years old when she died in 1936, but the nursery she started is still going strong today as they celebrate 88 years of operation.
Blaylock was born in Rome in 1914 and went into education, first teaching at the East Rome Colored School on East 12th Street. However, Blaylock wanted to do something that would ultimately benefit the Black community in Rome.
She wanted to open a nursery school for children whose mothers worked full time and didn’t have anywhere to enroll them. Segregation was in force and there weren’t any nursery schools in the area for Black children.
In order to fund the nursery, Blaylock went door to door to collect donations of equipment and furnishings. She was also able to secure federal funding through a New Deal program, the Works Progress Administration, which also helped some of the parents Blaylock served find employment.
The Rome Nursery for Negro Children was housed in the basement of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at West First Street and Smith Street.
After a cold turned into pneumonia, Blaylock passed away in April 1936. To honor her legacy, the Black community rallied together to change the name of the nursery to the Rebecca Blaylock Nursery.
At one point, the nursery had two locations, one in East Rome and another in West Rome, but the East Rome location shut down several years ago. The West Rome location is still in operation on Graham Street near Division Street.
In the 1990s, the nursery was converted into a lottery funded preschool and has been operating as such ever since. Today, they serve children up to 5 years old in their daycare and pre-k program, and they have an after-school care program for children ages 5 to 12.
Shaundria Dean is the nursery’s current director and has been working at the preschool for almost 30 years.
“I started out as a teacher, first working in the infants room then the toddler room. I was a pre-K aide for 20 years and then I was in the kitchen for three years — then back to the 2-year-old classroom, and now I’m here,” Dean said.
Over the years, Dean has seen children grow up and return as parents to enroll their own children in the program. Dean has also watched her own children grow up in the nursery, as well as her grandchildren.
Vera Mathis, the assistant director, has worked at the daycare center for almost 50 years. Mathis originally took the job to have a place to enroll her own child and make sure he was taken care of while she worked.
“I started out as a housekeeping/cook aide and I worked there for a year. When I first enrolled him, I didn’t have a job and I told my husband I wanted to find a job, so when I came to put him, I asked if they had any openings,” Mathis said. “After a year, a job came up in the classroom and I said I wanted to do that. So I started in the 3-year-old classroom and it was just wonderful. It felt like my calling.”
Mathis went on to work as the program coordinator, training teachers and buying supplies for the center. She eventually became the site director for the East Rome location and stayed in that position for 19 years until it closed.
Currently, they have about 64 kids enrolled in the nursery and afterschool daycare. However, they’re planning on doing some renovations to the building and expanding their program to accommodate more students.
Part of the building will be closed for the next six months as they convert two of the classrooms into four classrooms.
“I just enjoy seeing the children that I’ve had being achievers. It almost brings me to tears to see them, and see them coming back with their children,” Mathis said. “I always tell the teachers, even Ms. Dean, that the reason why we’re here is for the children. We need to give them all we can give them and make them feel good about themselves.”