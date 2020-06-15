For individuals and corporations looking to relocate, there’s a new tool that could move Rome and Floyd County to a position of prominence on their list.
Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. Real Estate, has launched a new relocation resource website at RomeRelocation.com.
TT&W Vice President Bill Temple said the website has been in development for more than a year and was produced with aerial drone photography from KB Aerial Imaging.
“We had hoped to launch this about a year, or year and a half, ago,” Temple said. “We just kept tweaking our virtual video.”
The site touts Rome and Floyd County as one of the South’s best kept secrets and highlights everything from the healthcare community and the region’s diverse ecosystem to its quality education and cultural amenities.
“I’ve had developers say they’ve never seen anything like it — being able to see where the primary employers were, where the grocery store were. It’s just really helpful,” Temple said.
“We are excited about our new site, and we hope visitors will be able to find information on the diversity of our gem of a community,” he added.
Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said it’s a great resource containing information regarding Rome.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful, especially right now as we’re having to do more things online,” she said.
Krueger said the chamber has seen more interest in recent months from people who are interested in moving to Rome.
Visitors to the website are able to navigate through extensive resources including entertainment, recreation, hospitality, education, healthcare, shopping, restaurants, and real estate. A community calendar also highlights upcoming events in Rome/Floyd County.
The site features an interactive map that offers people a chance to browse real estate, churches, schools, parks and retail sites as well as local financial institutions and government offices.
Temple said an increasing number of people are calling the real estate office wanting to get out of some of the major cities like Atlanta and Chicago. The website is geared toward capturing those people, he said, and will be updated with new content on a regular basis.
“I am extremely excited about everything we have in the pipeline to increase awareness of all that our community offers its residents and visitors,” Temple said.