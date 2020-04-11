While it is anything but business as usual in Rome during the COVID-19 health crisis, the real estate industry is still moving briskly as agents find innovative ways to showcase both business and residential properties to prospective buyers.
One of the biggest surprises of the past week was the news Wednesday that metro Atlanta restaurateur Bill Lin had closed on the former Sonny’s BBQ location on Shorter Avenue. He’s planning to open Cod Tail, a seafood and chicken restaurant, perhaps as early as Memorial Day.
Jimmy Byars, CEO and broker at Hardy Realty, represented Heritage First Bank, the seller in that deal. He said he had no idea Lin was planning to open that quickly.
Craig McDaniel, an agent with Toles, Temple & Wright, said he gets a lot of calls for properties along Shorter Avenue. He recently got a contract on the former tire store at 2301 Shorter, in front of the now-closed Ryan’s, and has had several inquiries about the former Hardee’s location.
“I’ve got two people interested in finding buildings that could be redeveloped for drive-thru restaurants,” McDaniel said.
While activity remains strong, McDaniel did say he is concerned about if some of the small businesses can weather the COVID-19 storm, which could result in more vacancies.
One of the newest listings on the market is the Rome City Brewing Co. property at 333 and 331 Broad St. Jay Shell, who owns the buildings with Dr. Trent Prault, said the business has simply outgrown the two buildings and they need more space.
“From day one, Trent was saying we need a warehouse type of facility with big outdoor space,” Shell said. “I said no, we need to be downtown, that’s where all the action is. Three years later and Trent was right the whole time.”
Shell said they can’t move forward with a new location until they sell the existing property. The company does plan to stay in Rome and one of the sites under consideration is also in the downtown district.
Buildings on the Broad Street corridor have been moving relatively quickly, particularly those with space on the second floor that can be converted to residential use. Toles, Temple & Wright Real Estate has the listing on the microbrewery, which includes two fully sprinkled buildings.
“Broad Street is at an all-time high in terms of resale,” said Bill Temple, associate broker at Toles, Temple & Wright.
He said buyers seem to be willing to pay a premium price for the downtown properties that have already been redeveloped.
Dr. Stephen J. LaPointe just this past week submitted plans for construction of a new medical office building on vacant property at 1100 Martha Berry Blvd. The permit indicates the estimated value of the building will be more than $800,000.
Roger Manis bought the former Georgia Power administration building at 800 Broad St. last year and is converting it for multi-tenant business use. He’s just purchased another building, 1600 Martha Berry Blvd., for $330,000.
“I don’t have any plans. It’s just an investment,” Manis said.
He admits the COVID-19 situation has given him a little heartburn with the deal but said, “I made a commitment on that building about two or three months ago and you know the world is going to keep going. I think, long term, it’ll be a good investment.”
Ramey Salmon of Salmon Investments closed this past week on a building at 3000 Martha Berry Blvd. that has been an auto shop for many years. The purchase price was $420,000.
Salmon said he’s already got another mechanic lined up to replace Donnie Kendrick, who used to own the property.
“I think right now you can probably buy cheaper because I don’t think people are spending money on big ticket items,” Salmon said.
He said the availability of low-interest loans is a big part of what makes commercial real estate attractive.
“Down this road, I think this is going to make a great investment for us,” Salmon said.
The COVID-19 situation is definitely impacting a couple of Ayers’ Real Estate’s deals for commercial properties out Shorter Avenue.
Morgan Ayers said he’s had the American Legion Post 5 property under contract for months with an Atlanta developer who has already received one extension for the closing. Ayers said he reached out to the company again this past Wednesday and anticipates they’ll seek another extension.
A sign in front of the Legion building said the proposed 11,400 square feet of retail space would be ready for tenant delivery during the third quarter of 2020, however, that is not likely to happen.
Ayers also has the small sliver of property owned by Shorter University that sits just to the west of the Legion property. An investment group out of New York had expressed interest but had to ease off after one of the primary partners came down with COVID-19.
“That’s on hold right now. I’m hoping that one can come back together,” Ayers said.
He also had a contract for a vacant lot at the corner of Old Airport Road and Shorter Avenue but the buyer recently pulled out of the deal.
“I didn’t know I could be so busy in such a slow time,” Byars said.
Part of the reason is that most real estate closings take place anywhere from 60 to 90 days after a contract is signed — so the deals that are being closed now were completed well before the nationwide health care crisis hit.
“Realtors are going to feel this in June, July and August,” Byars said.
On the residential side, sales in the Rome market, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service, were up 6.7% in February, with the average price of a single-family home sale up 13.7% to $173,353.
The total number of active residential listings on the market at the end of February was 300 homes, a decrease of 9.9% from February of the previous year. Only 109 new listings were added to the local market in February, again, a significant decrease of 14.2% from February 2019.
Local real estate agents have taken to technology to showcase properties in recent weeks. Jeb Arp and Katie Edwards at Toles, Temple & Wright started doing virtual tours via Facebook and Instagram which were viewed by hundreds of followers.
Hardy has rolled out Matterport, an advanced technology program that allows potential buyers or renters the opportunity to tour homes or commercial properties online in a virtual space.
“Matterport’s platform makes it easy to create, customize, publish and maintain a highly accurate digital ‘twin’ of any space, such as a room, floor or building,” said Chris Kerr, an agent at Hardy.
“It seamlessly controls the camera and manages the 3-D reconstruction process. It also creates accurate measurements and dimensions of entire spaces,” Kerr said.
Local agents are hoping different technologies will make it easier to show residential, or commercial, properties as long as the COVID-19 crisis continues to make face-to-face showings a challenge.