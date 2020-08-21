R. Randall Rollins, a Berry College trustee and benefactor whose family ranch in Cartersville forced a shift in the path of the 411 Connector, has died. He was 88.
Rollins, Inc. made the announcement about its chairman of the board on its website last week.
"The loss of Randall is felt profoundly, not only by our family, his friends and me, but also by generations of Rollins' employees and colleagues who had the privilege of knowing him during his over 70 years of devotion to the Rollins companies," said his brother Gary W. Rollins in the release.
Gary Rollins, vice chair and CEO, and Henry B. Tippie, lead director, will continue in their respective leadership roles until succession plans are announced.
Now realigned as the Rome-Cartersville Redevelopment Corridor, the proposed U.S. 411 Connector between Floyd County and I-75 in Bartow County has been in the works for about 30 years.
The first attempt was scrapped in 1993 when the Rollins family won an injunction against the use of federal funds on a route that would have bisected their Cartersville ranch. They fought off a second attempt that started about a decade ago.
The new route is slated to extend from the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 interchange on the west side of Cartersville to I-75 just north of the Budweiser brewery.
Under Randall Rollins' leadership, the company started by his father and uncle expanded into a global force. In 1964, Rollins Broadcasting purchased Orkin Pest Control in what is described as the first leveraged buyout in American business history and soon diversified into other service industries.
In 1984, Rollins, Inc. split into three separate public companies: Rollins, Inc. (pest control), Rollins Communications, Inc. (broadcasting and outdoor advertising), and RPC Energy Services, Inc. (oil and gas services).
In 2001, Randall Rollins became chairman of Marine Products Corp. and also oversaw the operations of the family's numerous private companies and investments, including Hydradyne, LLC. and Rollins Ranches, LLC.
His guidance was also valued on the boards of trustees of several educational institutions, including Berry College, Emory University and the Lovett School, as well as the Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center Fund.
Rollins also participated in a number of philanthropic endeavors, which have deeply impacted a wide range of educational, health care and other community efforts.
Notable among these beneficiaries are Berry, Emory, Young Harris College, the Rollins Child Development Center, Winship Cancer Institute, Beebe Healthcare and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, where he was an active, long-time member.