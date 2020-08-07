Over a year after a tentative deal to bring a RaceTrac convenience store to West Rome fizzled, the deal was sealed Thursday afternoon.
Rome pharmacist Keith Winslette confirmed that he had closed on the sale of three parcels at the intersection of Coker Drive and Shorter Avenue for the new convenience store.
"They don't have time frame (for construction) set yet," Winslette said.
The deal had fallen through twice, however Winslette said tit was never an issue of RaceTrac not wanting a West Rome. The company constructed their first store area store at the intersection of US 27 north and the Armuchee Connector, property that was also owned by Winslette.
"Rome has been good for them and done well for them so they came back to me," Winslette said. One of the properties in West Rome was the former Winslette Pharmacy. Winslette said that RaceTrac was having some difficulty dealing with three different property owners so he bought the other two himself.
The three lots constitute a total of 2.02 acres. The original Winslette Pharmacy was located on the 0.64 of an acre corner lot at Coker Drive and Shorter Avenue. He purchased the adjacent 0.69 acre lot from Julianne Garner and the third lot, closer to the U-Haul business, from Larry Hight.
The deal was originally put together a year ago but RaceTrac real estate personnel decided the timing was not just right.
"They came back to me and we worked the price out but I said I want to close in two months," Winslette said. They agreed, but then COVID-19 locked down everything so RaceTrac asked for four months to close and Winslette agreed.
RaceTrac agreed to pay $850,000 for the three lots.
"I don't think they'll hold it long before they start doing something," Winslette said. "They've already done work on it. They've already got drawings."
The pharmacist said the store would have access from both Shorter Avenue and Coker Drive and is expected to include 18 fueling pumps.
"I'm just thankful to sell it," Winslette said.