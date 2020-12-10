Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bob Blumberg is looking for some additional help to continue to make downtown Rome a thriving place to do business.
He initiated a conversation about future funding for downtown programming during Thursday's DDA meeting.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he felt like Rome was somewhat unique in that the city provided significant funding for the downtown office while the local property owners and merchants provided funding for programming through the Business Improvement District self-tax and fees.
"We as the city of Rome are funding about a $200,000 a year operation that pays to have a Downtown Development staff and support staff," Rich said. "Not all cities commit to even having a Downtown Development Authority"
Blumberg said he'd like to see more interaction between the DDA and the tourism office and use of hotel/motel taxes and aid from Floyd County.
"None of that money comes down to the area that is the main, critical factor in people visiting Floyd county and that's the downtown area," Blumberg said. "The main reason companies move here, they look at the downtown first."
Rich responded by saying that 90% of what the tourism office does impacts downtown.
Opportunities exist for the DDA and tourism office to work for closely to take advantage of opportunities when people come into Rome for various events.
"They are always promoting downtown and showing us off and that helps seal the deal lots of times," said DDA Board member Elaine Abercrombie.
DDA Executive Director Aundi Lesley offered the members of the authority a a look at what they're planning in 2021 and asked the committee to prioritize their goals before they adopt it in January.
The former Star House building on North Fifth Avenue is going to get a facelift with the help of a $5,000 facade grant approved by the Downtown Development Authority Thursday.
Design committee chairwoman Megan Watters told the DDA that the city has included $75,000 in its capital budget for new gateway signage in 2021.
"Added to the $50,000 that we have been stockpiling plus a little more that I think we can come up with that gives us as fair amount to work with now," Watters said.
She plans to meet with architect Mark Cochran to speak about the actual design and engineering of a structure that would go across Broad Street near its intersection with Turner McCall Boulevard.