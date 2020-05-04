A parking lot on Third Street could be redeveloped as townhouses under a rezoning application up for review by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission
The lot, which is a little over half an acre, is n the Between the Rivers historic district on Third Street, off of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue.
The applicant and owner JFB Development wants to rezone the lot from office-institutional to urban mixed use. Future plans call for a gated town house development.
Planning commission members will also be looking over an application to rezone a parcel at 50 Pollock St. in South Rome.
Laurel Street Residential requests to rezone the 15 acre lot from high density traditional residential to multi-family residential. They then plan to build a two story apartment complex to help provide more workforce housing options in the area.
The lot is currently owned by South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, an organization dedicated to creating affordable housing in the area.
A special use permit application for the former Holiday Inn Skytop will also go before planning commission members on Thursday. Applicant Highway 411 Lodge, LLC plans to build apartments on the property.
Commission members will also be looking over amendments for the Unified Land Development Code for wineries and hospitals.
Under the new amendments, wineries would be allowed under the agricultural residential category with a special use permit and a set of minimum requirements. Hospitals would also be able to build in lots zoned UMU
The Thursday meeting will be held over Zoom at 2:30 p.m. If interested in attending, login instructions will be posted on the City of Rome's Facebook page before the meeting. For any other questions on how to participate, contact associate planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.