Two separate townhome projects, one with adjoining storage units, are up for review by the Rome Floyd County Planning Commission at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The dual project proposed off U.S. 411 and Dodd Boulevard includes 125 townhomes just off U.S. 411 at Hobson Way behind the Red Roof, Country Inn and Suites and Holiday Inn Express.
It is proposed for 14.7 acres by Darrell Edwards of Calhoun. The planning staff is recommending approval of the townhomes.
But the staff does not favor the other part of the proposal, storage units and RV parking behind Riverside Toyota and partially fronting Dodd Boulevard. The reason given for recommending denial is that there should be better use of the site, given it has utilities and easy access to main traffic routes.
Much of this property had been proposed for another townhome project by Jim Chapman Communities that eventually would have had 400 residences, together housing 500 to 800 residents.
That project was opposed by nearby residents and was later withdrawn.
Also up for review is a proposal from Mathis and Mathis Holdings for 39 two- and three-bedroom townhomes, each from 1,800 to 2,000 square feet, standing two stories with single-car garages.
This project is off Shorter Avenue behind Big Dan’s Car Wash and adjacent to Mathis True Value hardware store. The planning staff recommends approval as submitted.
In recent years, several residential projects have been proposed for the area, one of which was tied to Shorter University.