The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting will start early at 1 p.m. Thursday in the commission chambers to compensate a lengthy agenda with 16 applications.
The first three applications are for city annexations on Highway 411, Harrison Road and Burnett Ferry Road.
Floyd Medical Center is requesting a special use permit to build a helipad on their recent emergency room expansion. The helipad would be on top of the roof adjacent to Second Avenue. Planning Staff recommends approval.
Planning Commission members will also be reviewing an application to convert Rome Inn and Suites on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments.
Applicant John Patel is requesting a special use permit for multi-family residential housing on the property, which would have 74 units. The parcel would need to be merged with the adjacent parcels to accommodate the required parking, as well as to meet the maximum density allowed per acre. Planning staff recommends approval, based on the condition that he meets the parking and maximum density requirements.
An application to rezone a 34-acre lot on Dodd Boulevard and Highway 411 is also on the agenda. Applicant Jim Chapman is planning on building "an age targeted multi-family residential development" with a mix of rental town homes ranging in $900 to $1,400 a unit. Planning staff also recommends approval.
These applications will go before the Rome City Commission for public hearings and final votes on Aug. 23.
Jeff Grant has two applications for large parcels on Huffaker Road..
The first would rezone a 218.6-acre parcel north of Huffaker and east of Fouche Gap Road from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial for an industrial park.
The other application is for another Huffaker Road property near Williamsburg Drive. Grant, which would rezone a 158.85 acre-parcel from Heavy Industrial to Suburban Residential. Grant said he wishes to rezone the property to match surrounding residential properties, but doesn't have plans for any kind of development at this time.
Berry College is also looking at rezoning a parcel from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial on Elliot Drive, adjacent to Technology Parkway, that could be used for a future development.
Planning Commission members will also be looking over a request from Tom Watters and Watters Investment to rezone 33.5 acres from agricultural to heavy industrial for the purposes of industrial recruitment in conjunction with the Rome Floyd Development Authority.
Towards the end of the meeting, planning commission members will be reviewing an application to expand the Darlington Village Mobile Home Park from suburban residential to multi-family residential.
The planning commission members' recommendations will go to the Floyd County Commission, where they will hold public hearings for each application and make final votes on Aug. 24.
The 1 p.m. meeting will take place in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.