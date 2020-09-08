The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of a rezoning request near Summerville Park for a set of four duplexes.
Applicant and owner Daniel Lee Stephenson wishes to rezone the parcels at 201 and 203A Redmond Road from Low Density Traditional Residential and Office Institutional to Duplex Residential.
The lots currently serve as a buffer between the single family residences of Summerville Park and the nearby offices and businesses on Redmond Road.
Planning commission member Steve Miller asked if there has been a change in Redmond Road's commercial businesses. Senior Planner Brice Wood said that there recently has been a big drop in people looking for office spaces.
Planning Department staff had recommended approval, saying that the duplexes wouldn't be affected by nearby businesses. However, a condition on the rezoning is that the duplexes must resemble the nearby single family dwellings.
As a resident of Summerville Park, Stephenson said, he wants to keep the duplexes as neighborhood friendly as possible and hopes that they will be a great addition to the area.
The duplexes would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an additional room that could function as an office, along with a garage. Stephenson told planning commission members that the duplexes would rent for around $1,200 a month.
The planning commission’s recommendation will go before the Rome City Commission at the Sept. 28 meeting for a public hearing and final vote.
Planning Director Artagus Newell also told the citizen-board members about a Unified Land Development Code subcommittee meeting set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room of Rome City Hall and over Zoom call.
Subcommittee members will discuss the proper zoning and requirements for hobby farms as well as wedding venues. For more information regarding the public meeting, contact Wood at bwood@romega.us.