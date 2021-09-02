The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed two rezoning requests that would allow Courtesy Ford of Rome on Cartersville Highway to expand their service department.
At the Thursday meeting, commission members heard from Pat O'Neil, owner of the Ford dealership, who plans to add a paint booth to the service department, as well as an oil change station.
Under the applications, O'Neil is requesting to rezone a neighboring parcel on Sunset Drive from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial use. It would then be merged with the adjacent parcel for the service department expansion.
They’re also requesting to rezone another parcel on Sunset Drive from Suburban Residential to Community Commercial, where they’ll set up an oil change station.
Rome City Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the two applications before taking a vote at their Sept. 27 meeting set for 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Planning commission members will also send a recommendation to approve a duplex special use permit to the Floyd County Commission.
Applicant Brian Spears is planning to renovate a former duplex on Maple Road, which is currently modeled as a single family residence.
Spears said he wants to turn the home into two units to provide more one bedroom and one bathroom housing in the area, which he said has been lacking.
Planning commission members are recommending denial of a special use permit for a manufactured home in the Celanese neighborhood.
Applicant and owner Janet Langston said she had a mobile home on the property just a few years ago and wants to put a manufactured home on the property for herself, son and grandchildren.
Neighbor Stan Froslin spoke against the application, saying a mobile home in the area would decrease the value of the surrounding properties. He also said there are a lot of people that come and go from the property and there has been a few domestic incidents.
Langston denied this, saying there had been a squatter on the property, but they have since left.
Planning commission members unanimously voted against the special use permit.
Floyd County Commissioners will hold public hearings on both applications and take final votes at their Sept. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.