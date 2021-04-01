A rezoning application for an apartment complex managed by Gateway Development Corporation received great support from the planning commission at their Thursday meeting.
If the 14.4 acre parcel is rezoned from Multi-Family Residential/Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential, applicant Gateway Development Corp. plans to build an 80-unit apartment complex.
While the lot is on Berry property, Jimmy Byars said the college fully supports the workforce housing complex and believes it will be a good addition to the community. Byars represented the college in the proposal.
The complex will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and open to all age groups.
Rep. Troy Woods said they plan to have the apartments ready by early 2023, depending on whether or not they receive a state tax credit they applied for.
Planning Commission member Charles Love voiced great support for the apartments, saying they are responding to the housing shortage in the area.
"When we have an opportunity, we need to consider expanding our housing stock in this city, because that has a lot of bearing on the economic development and growth of this city," Love said.
The application was recommended for approval and will go before the Rome City Commission for a public hearing vote on April 26 at 6 p.m.
Patrick Cash withdrew his own rezoning application for an apartment complex before the meeting started. Senior Planner Brice Wood said he didn't give a reason, but believes he will re-submit in the next few months.
A special use permit request for a wedding venue came back to the planning commission after Floyd County Commissioners denied it back in February.
The request was initially shot down after the planning staff and county officials found several code violations at the 476 Wilkerson Road property, including potential fire hazards.
Applicant Patsy Tumlin came back, saying she is addressing the issues and working with Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning on some of the fire code violations.
The planning commission recommended approval on the basis that she follows through with fixing the issues at the property.
Floyd County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote for the application at their April 27 meeting at 6 p.m.