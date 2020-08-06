The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of a new convenience store on Shorter Avenue at Burnett Ferry Road.
Owner and applicant JoAnne Dulaney wishes to rezone one of the parcels from Heavy Commercial to Community Commercial. Her application also requests to combine the parcel with the adjacent parcels that are already zoned for community commercial development.
Currently, the tire shop on the property has a chain link fence behind it that serves as a buffer between the site and the single-family homes on Whitehead Street. If Dulaney's application is approved by the Rome City Commission, she would have to install a 15-foot landscape buffer to separate it from the nearby residences.
Some of the residents on the street spoke in opposition of the store, saying they worry about the amount of traffic at the intersection.
"Whitehead Street makes about a 45-degree angle there and is very close with the intersection of Burnett Ferry and Shorter Avenue," Planning Director Artagus Newell said.
Newell said one of the neighbors described how she and others have to take a long way around to get to either of the main roads. Construction of the store, she told him, could create more traffic and be an inconvenience to the Whitehead Street residents.
The same neighbor also voiced concerns about crime in the area, saying many convenience stores on Shorter have experienced robberies in the past.
The City Commission will make the final decision following a public hearing at its Aug. 24 session.
Planning Commission members also recommended approval of a residential rezoning request for a 15-acre parcel currently zoned community commercial.
Applicant Barry Taraczkozy wishes to rezone the lot off Alabama Highway between Barker Road and Beech Creek as suburban residential, to create a buffer between his neighboring property and any future land uses.
No one spoke in opposition of the application and the recommendation will go to the Floyd County Commission at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Anyone interested in speaking at the commission meetings may contact Associate Planner Brice Wood at 706-236-5022 or bwood@romega.us.