Pirelli North America has decided to reduce operations at its Rome plant for one week starting Sunday, March 22.
The decision to scale back operations is in response to a lower demand from the market but also to protect the health and safety of its employees, a release stated.
Following the week-long slowdown, Pirelli will actually shut down the Rome plant for a full week to clean and sanitize the entire facility.
Implementing a slower rate of production will result in a reduction in the number of employees inside the building at any given time.
Pirelli spokeswoman MariaStella Narciso said capacity would be reduced by approximately one-third during the week-long slow down.
The company did not specify how many employees would be impacted by the slowdown.
Pirelli is headquartered in Milan, Italy. In a Reuters report on March 9, the company indicated that it did not anticipate COVID-19 would have a major reduction on production activities at its headquarters in a region of Italy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus.
The European Rubber Journal reported the company was expecting a 30 million Euro ($33 million US) hit on first quarter sales in the Asia-Pacific region alone.