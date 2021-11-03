Pirelli to produce 18-inch tires for the Trans Am Series TA class

Pirelli Tire North America will be introducing 18" tires for the 2022 season of the Trans Am Series TA class, aligning the company's motorsport tires even closer to the road tire production process.
That narrowing gap between tire production types began with Formula One tires. Pirelli's North America's headquarters are in Rome and includes the Modular Integrated Robotized System facility and research and development center.
With a growing emphasis on the technological as well as aesthetic proximity to the road car product, the P Zero Trans Am TA class tires will switch from the current 16" diameter to 18".
The most significant change is the reduction of the sidewall, which now resembles that of low-profile Pirelli tires.
The development of the new 18" tire started back in 2019 and Rome is the location for one of the company's motorsports testing engineers. A dedicated test was held at the Road Atlanta Raceway that year. The development was paused for a year as a result of the pandemic, but came back in 2021.
This year testing resumed for the 18" tires with a varied program of slicks that took place at Road America and Virginia International Raceway. Pirelli has scheduled another session of testing for Nov. 22 at Homestead Miami Speedway in order to finalize the development of the new tires.
For 2022, the Trans Am competitors will use Pirelli’s new P Zero DH tires: an evolution of the previous range, with modifications designed to make it even more versatile for the wide variety of Trans Am cars that use it.
With its 70-plus grids populated by Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers and Corvettes — a massive dose of pure Americana, with very unique characteristics like high horsepower and low aerodynamics – the company hopes the race will strengthen its bonds with American car culture.
Next year, Trans Am races will be staged at legendary venues across the United States, like the historic Sonoma Raceway or Watkins Glen.