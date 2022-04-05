For the second out of three years, Pirelli has scored highest in the Passenger Car Segment in the J.D. Power 2022 Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study.
Pirelli achieved an index score of 813 in the study, which analyzes consumer satisfaction with original equipment tires, while the segment average was 793. The annual study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas: tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; tire appearance. Pirelli ranked number one in fundamental areas of tire ride and tire traction/handling.
This award is a demonstration of Pirelli’s global leadership and commitment to OEM partners and US consumers across the wide range of Passenger cars.
“It is a true honor to be recognized once again as the highest ranked tire in the Passenger Cars Segment in this year’s J.D. Power Original Equipment Tire Satisfaction Study. We’re thrilled that Pirelli tires have received that vote of confidence from consumers in North America, which is one of the key markets for Pirelli. In the past several years we have been strongly committed to bringing Pirelli’s technology and premium quality into products that are relevant for this market,” said Claudio Zanardo, CEO for Pirelli Tire North America. “We are developing products that are tailor-made to meet the needs of the American consumers and we are growing our portfolio with local OEMs.”
Pirelli has come in first for the Passenger Car Segment two out of the last three years. This speaks to Pirelli’s strength and leadership in the tire market in the United States, where Pirelli tires are increasingly the first choice as original equipment for manufacturers including the newest full electric brands, top American, European, and Asian makes from car to truck fitments.”
The 2022 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 29,661 owners of 2020 and 2021 model-year vehicles and was fielded from August through December 2021.