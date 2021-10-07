Pirelli Tire North America in Rome, Georgia, has named Claudio Zanardo as its new CEO, effective Nov. 1.
The announcement comes after the current CEO, Pietro Berardi, announced he is leaving the company to pursue a new professional challenge.
Zanardo is coming from Pirelli’s Milan headquarters, where he has most recently served as Senior Vice President Moto and Velo. He said in a release the North American market is one of the company's most important.
“The local team has done an incredible job of growing our brand and presence in the region and increasing product offering tailored specifically for this market," he said. "I am thrilled to build on this legacy and bring my knowledge of the industry, combined with my recent position at Pirelli’s headquarters, to continue fueling our momentum.”
As CEO, Zanardo will be responsible for the car, motorcycle and cycling businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities in Rome, Georgia, and Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Born in 1979, Zanardo has extensive experience in the automotive industry. He joined Ducati Motor Holding in 2004 and rose to the position of head of sales strategies and planning.
In 2015 he joined Pirelli, taking charge of marketing and controlled retail for Region Europe until assuming responsibility for Driver Italia (Pirelli’s franchise network) in 2016.
He was then appointed country chief executive officer of Italy, before moving to the role of Senior Vice President Moto in January 2020. In February 2021 he was also given responsibility for Business Velo.