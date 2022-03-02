Piedmont Healthcare has added Augusta to its expanding hospital footprint.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit system now contains 19 hospitals, with the announcement Tuesday that it has taken over University Health Care System, which includes University Hospital in Augusta.
Other hospitals in the agreement are smaller facilities: University Hospital Summerville and University Hospital McDuffie. The two systems had announced in May that they had signed a letter of intent to seek an affiliation.
Piedmont last year acquired four hospitals from HCA for $950 million: Cartersville Medical Center, Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside, both in Macon.
Through these takeovers, Piedmont has greatly surpassed the number of hospitals held by other systems in Georgia, including Emory Healthcare and Wellstar Health System.
“They are going to be a force throughout Georgia,’’ said Dave Smith, a consultant with Kearny Street Management, who added that Piedmont may want to get even bigger.
Piedmont, when asked about plans for future growth, said in statement later Thursday, “We will continue to develop our network of care options to ensure that Georgians have access to high-quality, cost-effective care close to home.”