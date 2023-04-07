Helping someone in need shouldn’t be complicated, and for Atrium Health Floyd physical therapist Tonya Hillis, it isn’t.
Last summer, Hillis had a patient, a retired veteran, who had been an inpatient rehab patient a couple of times before. Over the course of her patient’s hospitalizations, she had built a rapport with him and his wife.
She had witnessed firsthand his wife’s slow decline and his own health care battles. Hillis, who has worked at Atrium Health Floyd for 7 years, learned that the family had limited financial resources and that their loved ones don’t live close by.
In their absence, Hillis had become a frequent visitor during the gentleman’s hospital stays and a helper to his wife.
After her patient’s last hospitalization, he was transferred home and confined to his bed. With no family support nearby, his frail wife was his primary caregiver.
A mechanical lift had been delivered to their home, but neither the patient nor his wife received instruction on how to use it.
When her husband asked to be moved to the recliner, his exasperated wife called Hillis, who had given them her telephone number and instructed them to call her if they ever needed help.
“We kind of became friends,” Hillis said. “I worried about them, so I stayed in touch. She called me, and I was able to help them. I knew that the wife needed help and that she was not physically capable of helping her husband. I know their children are very busy and aren’t always able to get over there.”
Hillis drove to the family’s home, provided her patient’s wife with instructions on how to use the lift, then rearranged their furniture to make it easier and safer for them to navigate their home. But she didn’t stop there.
Knowing her patient was a veteran, she contacted a veterans’ group and secured an electronic lift for her patient.
Brian Talley, who works closely with Hillis, said her help for this family is not an isolated event.
“She’s invested in many of our patients,” Talley said. “When they go to nursing homes, she goes and visits them. Everyone here knows her and considers her the hardest working person we have ever met.”
Hillis became somewhat emotional when she spoke about her patient.
“He’s a decorated war veteran,” she said. “He was a fighter pilot, and he flew helicopters.”
His physicians would like him to come to Atlanta for treatment, but Hillis said that’s just not possible. So, she offered to help them herself. Her decision was as uncomplicated as any decision can come.
“I told them that if they ever needed help to call me, and she did,” Hillis said. “It wasn’t a big deal. I came, and I helped. It’s just that simple.”