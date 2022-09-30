PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll (left) and Maria Alejandra Bastidas, vice president and general manager of Telemundo Atlanta, pose for a photo at the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia event Sept. 26 at the Delta Sky360 Club at Truist Park.
Contributed by Carlos Rivero
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia for 2022.
PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll was named one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia this week by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Guerra-Stoll heads Atlanta-based PAM (Playa Azul Media) Studios, LLC, and Rome PAM Studios, the first Latina-owned production company in the state.
“I am incredibly honored to be bestowed this award from the Georgia Hispanic Chamber,” she said. “At PAM Studios, we are prioritizing women, Latinos, and people of color behind the camera so that our voices can be heard. There are so many gifted Latino writers, directors and editors that are being overlooked and we need them to tell our stories the way they should be told.”
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Guerra-Stoll graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a Bachelor’s of Architecture. She has completed two MBE programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and attended the John F. Kennedy University Institute of Entrepreneurial Leadership program Business Reshaping and Advanced Entrepreneurship.
Guerra-Stoll is a former chair of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, former board member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, an alumna of Leadership Atlanta and is currently an executive board member for the Latin American Chamber of Commerce.
She has partnered with the Rome International Film Festival to establish their LatinX Film category and founded Rome PAM Studios in 2021 to engage the local community and other filmmakers to produce and film stories in Rome.