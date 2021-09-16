Downtown Development Authority board members said they're feeling good about the open container trial after seeing an increase in business for downtown businesses over the first month.
DDA Director Aundi Lesley collected data from two retailers and three restaurants on weekend foot traffic and sales increase for the month of August. The increase varies across the board, with one retailer recording a 28% increase in sales and another recording a 95% increase compared to August 2020.
Two of the other participating businesses compared their sales to August 2019 to get a better gauge on the increase, stating 2020 saw noticeably less people out and about.
"This was very encouraging, we've been trying to get a better gauge on how COVID is affecting our businesses," Lesley said.
One restaurant had a 23% overall increase compared to August 2019, while another broke it into food sales and alcohol sales -- a 70% increase and 26% increase respectively.
The third restaurant reported a 10% overall increase compared to previous months.
"Nobody necessarily thinks that business is booming because of open container, but its definitely helping at least to enhance the customer experience. Everyone's been getting a lot of good feedback from customers," Lesley said.
Ball Container originally donated 4,200 aluminum cups to participating downtown businesses when the trial began and 2,760 cups have been distributed so far.
Lesley is already looking at ordering 1,000 to 1,500 cups to help DDA get through the rest of the trial, which is expected to finish on Oct. 30.
The DDA has also been getting mostly good feedback on the cups, with a few complaints that the cups get "too cold" and others saying it's difficult to do a standard wine pour. Some businesses have opted to use small plastic cups with logos on them for wine sales.
Rome police also reported that there hasn't been any alcohol-related issues downtown so far. There was one incident where people used aluminum cans when walking around the Town Green and another incident where someone tried to use a glass.
The trial period continues through Oct. 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Open containers are permitted only in public places, such as sidewalks and the Town Green, but not in parking lots or the three downtown parking decks.
Once the trial expires, Lesley will gather all the data from the participating businesses and put together a report for the Rome City Commission. It’ll then be up to city commissioners on whether to make it permanent.