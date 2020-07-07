Rome developer Wayne Robinson has grand plans for the old Glenwood Apartments on Martha Berry Boulevard.
Robinson recently purchased the complex from Lowden Doss Holdings LLC for $2.1 million and expects to spend the next 12 months performing a complete makeover.
David Doss said the sale of the apartments comes as part of the settlement of his father's estate.
"We've had interest from a number of folks over the years," Doss said.
He said the apartments were built around 1950 and had been in his family's ownership since the late 1960s.
Robinson's makeover will include reroofing all 74 units, replacing all of the windows, painting the exterior brick, landscaping and repaving the parking lot -- along with a conversion to full electric appliances on the inside.
"All of the apartments will have new stove, microwaves, dishwasher, refrigerator and a stacked washer-dryer in each unit," Robinson said. "They're old apartments but they're built like a rock: solid, well-built and have tremendous potential."
A wrought iron fence will go around the entire 5.5-acre property, with columns on the Martha Berry Boulevard entrance for additional curb appeal.
Doss said the rent for the apartments probably had not changed for a decade or slightly longer. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments currently rent for $385 a month. When the makeover is complete, that will go up to the $750 to $800 a month range.
For the last 18 months, Doss hasn't been renewing leases as they expired, in anticipation of doing a renovation himself. But he said Robinson is well-suited to tackle the project.
Robinson will give existing tenants a 60-day notice to vacate their apartments as each building comes up for remodeling. Current tenants will be given the first option to return to their apartments after the makeover is complete.
Robinson started his business career as a homebuilder but shifted to restaurant development when the real estate bubble burst a decade ago. In recent years, he's become interested in the redevelopment of older buildings, including several on Broad Street.
"I enjoy the renovation side of it more than the new construction," Robinson said. "I enjoy taking on a project and making it new again."
His plans for a new development on West Third Street are being re-evaluated after the proposed multi-story, mixed-use residential and retail building proved too costly.
Robinson also has partnered with Rene Fountain on the purchase of land between Chieftains Museum and Fuddruckers on Riverside Parkway. He said he plan is start clearing some of the property within a matter of weeks and get a better feel for what type of residential use would be best suited for that site.