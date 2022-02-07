NOTS Logistics opening employment, training center in Cartersville

NOTS Logistics, with a million-square-foot tire warehouse and manufacturing operation in White, is taking a different approach to employment and training by opening an employment resource center in downtown Cartersville at 25 E. Main St.
It will serve as “the company’s new hub for area residents to learn about employment opportunities. Interested applicants can apply and interview for current job openings at this location. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged.”
“Bartow County has a wealth of workforce talent, and we are constantly looking for good people who want to learn new skills and start a good paying career that offers outstanding benefits and room to grow in their job,” said NOTS Logistics President Andy Kirchner.
The campus also serves the warehouse’s current employee base of nearly 400 and for hosting employment skills classes like resume writing or mock interview training.
“NOTS Logistics has been a model community partner in Bartow County for many years. They continue to help lead the way by developing meaningful employment and career advancement opportunities, partnerships in education, and numerous human and capital contributions to the wellbeing of our local community. NOTS Logistics represents the spirit of business in Bartow County and shares our common values of hard work, integrity, and support of others. It is an honor to celebrate their continued growth,” said Cindy Williams, CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce.