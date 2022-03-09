Rome is a big step closer to their favorite Varsity meals as the purchase of the former Dairy Queen off Spider Webb Drive closed on Tuesday.
“Congratulations to the Varsity group for closing on the Dairy Queen on Spider Webb Drive and also to the sellers," Craig McDaniel, a realtor with Toles, Temple and Wright, said. "I will miss the DQ but can’t wait for the Varsity to open. Special thanks to Bill Temple for bringing them to Rome.”
The plan is demolish the former Dairy Queen and build a 4,358-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through just off the Five Points intersection. The site plan won approval from the city during a variance review in January.
Another Varsity location is also in the works at a Cartersville location in front of the Tractor Supply Store off Tennessee Street across from the Savoy car museum.
The iconic restaurant currently has four locations — Atlanta, Kennesaw, Norcross and Dawsonville — as well as two spots at the Atlanta airport. The Athens location closed earlier this year and will be replaced by two restaurants — another near Athens and in Bethlehem.
They’ll be joined soon by the 4,358 square foot Rome location.
The expansion comes alongside changes within the family-owned company. The restaurant, and now chain, has been owned and operated by the Gordy family since 1928.
In February, Nancy Gordy Simms announced her retirement after 40 years as chief executive officer.
She took over following her father’s death in 1983. Her son, Gordon Muir, and daughter, Carrie Muir Browne, are taking over ownership. Gordon Muir will serve as CEO while Carrie Browne’s husband, John Browne, becomes chief operating officer. Joining the management team is Carlos Martinez, a 20-year resident veteran as vice president of operations.