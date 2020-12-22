The Rome Floyd Chamber is seeking nominations for its annual small business and leadership awards programs.
Each year the chamber recognizes a Small Business of the Year and in recent years, has added an Emerging Business and Exceptional Seven awards.
Nominations for each of the awards are being accepted at the chamber through Jan. 4.
"We want to promote and highlight our small businesses in Rome and Floyd County," said Jeanne Krueger, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber. "It's a great way for people in our community to learn more about these businesses and what they do."
Nominees for the Small Business of the Year must be an active chamber member and must actually be located within Floyd County.
The nominees must be for-profit companies with no more than 50 employees and have been in business for at least five years. The owner or manager must have been involved in day to day operations of the company for at least five years. Last year, Vargo Orthodontics was named Small Business of the Year.
The Emerging Small Business of the Year must meet the same criteria as the Small Business of the Year except that they are less than five years old, or the current owner has owned the business for less than five years.
"This started last year," Krueger said. "We saw so many nominations for emerging businesses that are doing really cool things right now, we wanted to be able to highlight those businesses as well. Entrepreneurial development is something that we're really working hard on."
Amanda Farrell at Farrell's Frames and Design won that award a year ago.
The Exceptional Seven Awards are presented to young professionals who work for businesses that are members of the chamber and are under 35 years old as of Jan. 4.
"It's important to help develop new leaders within our community," Krueger said. "Through our leadership program we're seeing young professionals who are serious about working hard for the community and learning how to make a difference. We want to make sure we're highlighting young professionals who are doing exceptional work in our community."
The Exceptional Seven Awards last year went to Courtnay Griffin, City of Rome; Kate Price, Rome City Schools; Alma Roman, Farmers Insurance; Michele Rikard, Hardy Realty; Heath Hooper, Shorter Univ.; Braden Keith, Romega Digital and Kevin Van der Horn, F & P Georgia.
People can go to the chamber website at www.romega.com to find the nomination forms.
The awards are normally handed out at the chamber's annual meeting, generally in late January. Chamber Communications Director Amber West said said that this year, the winners will be announced during a virtual meeting and in the chamber's Bridges magazine.
"As soon as it's safe we will have actual presentations in a celebration," West said.