Billy and Shannon Newby's wine tasting room is scheduled to open on Tuesday, some six years after the family planted their first grapevines in West Rome.
The Newby Farm and Vineyard Wine Tasting room, at 411 Broad Street, will feature nine different varieties of wine, all grown locally on the family farm.
A Blanc DuBois is the original vine planted in 2015. Other labels that will be available include a Villard Blanc, Miles White, It's Late Rosé, Chambourcin, Lenoir, Harmony, Red Velvet and America.
The sizable tasting room has a capacity for 99 customers and Shannon Newby will offer yoga lessons in the lounge area during the morning hours.
The tasting room will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
"There are still a lot of unknowns that I've got to figure out," Billy Newby said Tuesday. His reference was primarily to the evening hours for the facility.
"I've got to see what makes sense," he said.
Alongside the tasting room, the business also features a more intimate, private tasting room for up to 20 people.
Once he gets the tasting facility downtown operating smoothly, Billy Newby said his attention will switch back to the farm off Billy Pyle Road where he hopes to construct a new production facility. His wine is currently being processed at another location.
Eventually, he hopes to have a complete winery, with wine tasting room and special events facility at the Billy Pyle Road location.
The first 300 vines were planted at the farm in 2015, another 2500 vines were added in 2017. Plans are to add another variety of grapes to the vineyard in 2022 to expand his line.