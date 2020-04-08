A second-generation restaurateur out of the metro Atlanta area, Bill Lin, has purchased the former Sonny's BBQ building in West Rome.
He plans to convert it to Cod Tail, a seafood and chicken restaurant. Denise Lo, a spokeswoman for Lin, said they had plans to open as in as many as 18 locations across Georgia before the COVID-19 crisis hit. But they're still moving forward with the Rome location and another restaurant in Cordele.
Sonny's BBQ has been closed for nearly two years, shut down by previous owner Curtis Gardner in 2018. It was a Sonny's for more than 23 years before Gardner ended his affiliation with the chain and tried to go independent as the West End Grill, which was short-lived.
According to Lo, they're prepared to get the restaurant open around Memorial Day and function strictly as a take-out business in the event the COVID-19 restriction on dine-in restaurants has not been lifted by then.
Lin grew up in the LaGrange area and worked in his family's restaurant before deciding to go out on in his own.
"This is the first one that he has put together himself," Lo said. He's has ownership stakes in several other restaurants around the state, primarily in small to medium markets outside of the metro Atlanta area.
"He understands how to run this kind of restaurant," Lo said.
She said Lin wants to put his own unique stamp on the industry and serve residents in the smaller communities who can't afford to pay $50 to $60 per ticket for a family meal.
Lin closed on a building in Cordele on the same day that he signed the papers to purchase the old Sonny's building for $530,000. The building was owned by Heritage First Bank.
The closing of the sale was extended twice by the current state of emergency, which prompted Lin to get a Small Business Administration loan for the Rome location.
"The government believes this kind of business can be sustained by him," Lo said. "For him to be able to get this through was really a blessing."
Jimmy Byars, broker at Hardy Realty, said the timing should be beneficial to Lin. He's got almost two months for contractors to get into the building without any kind of delay and make whatever renovations are necessary.
Lo said she has five other sites under contract right now and still hopes to open others before the end of the year.