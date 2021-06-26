New one-bedroom apartments coming to Fifth Avenue in late August

Four apartments at 406 5th Avenue are undergoing renovations through Hardy Realty and Trinity United Methodist Church.
The original building was built back in 1945 and bought by Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in the 1960s.
A few years ago, Trinity purchased the property and has been trying to figure out how they could remodel it, according to Jim Harrington, a real estate agent with Hardy and a Trinity UMC board member.
They had been renting out one of the units, but the trustees found doing a complete overhaul of the building would cost too much money.
“We then looked at rent rates and the demand for rentals in the area so we decided to go ahead and get everything done at once,” Harrington said. “There’s just such a demand for it... that actually helped us decide to get this done.”
Church volunteers did some interior demolition about a year ago, but the rest of the project is being managed by local builder Jack Pearson.
All four units are one bedroom and one bathroom. With the help of local builder Pearson, workers will be completely gutting the units, save for the original hardwood floors, and putting in a brand new kitchen with granite countertops, a new bathroom, plumbing, windows, electrical, a laundry closet with a washer/dryer stack unit included and new appliances.
Harrington doesn’t have an exact price on the units yet, but said Hardy will base it off of the property value in the area at that time. He hopes to have the apartments ready by mid to late August and will be listed on the Hardy Realty website.