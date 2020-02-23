Nearly 900 more cars and trucks a day could be added to Adairsville traffic around Interstate 75, according to a transportation study for the proposed Panattoni development.
The proposed 1.1 million-square-foot logistics center between U.S. 41 and I-75 would align its entrance with International Parkway. It is projected to have 892 vehicle trips per day going in and a corresponding 892 per day coming out.
The study does not take into account two other large warehouse operations set to open within a mile of the site.
The analysis indicates that 90% of the truck traffic coming out of the Panattoni development would make a right turn and head toward I-75.
About 65% of employee traffic exiting the building during the morning and evening peak hours would do the same — while about 30% would make a left toward downtown Adairsville. The remaining 5% would most likely go straight across International Parkway and head north toward Calhoun.
The traffic study, performed by Kimley-Horne consultants, does not recommend a traffic light at the intersection once the new warehouse is built
Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison said the city is concerned about the potential impact of the project on traffic but it is too early in the process to get overly concerned.
“This is why the GDOT has to weigh in on the project,” Madison said, referring to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Julianne Meadows, director of regional planning for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Rome, said a lot of work has to be done before the Panattoni project gets the green light.
“Remember we are very early in the process of reviewing this,” Meadows said.
When a Development of Regional Impact application is submitted, the regional commission solicits comments from a variety of agencies, including the cities and counties in the region.
The Panattoni traffic study does not consider the potential impact of a 769,000-square-foot Ashley Capital logistics center — already constructed but not yet occupied — less than a mile away on the opposite side of Ga. 140.
Likewise, the analysis does not consider a second Panattoni project already under construction. The 209,000-square-foot building is less than a quarter of a mile away, directly across International Parkway from the proposed 1.1 million square foot building.
Ashley Capital also has plans for another million-square-foot building on the east side of its new distribution center. The company also owns another 95 acres on the west side that have been leveled.
The vacant tract could accommodate another 1.4 million square feet of industrial space but Ashley Capital Vice President Tim Schneider has indicated that there is no definitive timetable for the additional work.