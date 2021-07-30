New leaders of the Rome Shakespeare Festival and River Arts District Playhouse want to make Rome the regional hub for the performing arts.
Many of Rome's downtown merchants made their first visit to the River Arts District Playhouse Friday for their monthly Merchant Mornings meeting where they met Julie McCluskey, along with Shorter University instructor Drew Davidson.
McCluskey will become the executive director for the Rome Shakespeare Festival/RAD in January, and Davidson will serve as the RSF/RAD Artistic Director.
"There is no reason why we can't take over as the regional center for the arts," Davidson said.
McCluskey told the business group that she hopes to grow both the Rome Shakespeare Festival and the River Arts District Playhouse into a regional draw on a much larger scale.
The playhouse, at 233 North Fifth Ave., is an intimate production facility with capacity for 40 guests.
Tracy Hellriegel, president of both the RSF and RAD Playhouse, said she is hoping that plans move forward with the redevelopment of West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue area that they can include a somewhat larger space for the playhouse.
FSRE IMPACT Rome River District LLC owns the RAD building.
First National Community Bank Kay Chumbler took a moment to remind the group that the late Gail Deschamps, founder of the Rome Shakespeare Festival, had such a vision for the arts and was living proof that "one person can make a truly huge difference."
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Aundi Lesley used the merchant Morning session to go over plans to implement the open container/public consumption of alcohol trial period in August, September and October.
The Ball Corporation has donated 5,000 aluminum cups to be used as the take-out beverage containers for the 90-day trial period. She said that when the aluminum cups were used for the first time at the June First Friday concert, clean-up crews did not find a single cup littering the Town Green after the concert.
Public consumption will be permitted on sidewalks, crosswalks and greenspaces in the downtown business district, but not in the parking decks or parking lots.
Lesley said ten businesses have agreed thus far to track their business activity on the Thursday Friday and Saturday nights that open containers will be allowed to see what kind of impact the ordinance is having.
The businesses represent a cross-section of both restaurants and retail shops.
One slide that drew laughter from the merchants Friday claims that people who consume gin in communities with open container laws spend about $82 more during a visit to the shopping district.
White wine drinkers tend to spend a little more than red wine drinkers and beer drinkers are generally the most tight-fisted.
The DDA office will provide some training for local restaurants and bar owners with respect to the new ordinance Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, August 4 at 2 p.m.
Both sessions will take place in the Carnegie building on Broad Street.