The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission has been asked to complete a Development of Regional Interest report for a proposed e-commerce and manufacturing park in Gordon County.
Calhoun Zoning Administrator Joey Moore submitted the preliminary documents on behalf of the Hardie Real Estate Group out of Atlanta.
The Hardie Group is initially proposing a 1,069,000 square foot building at 336 Salem Road between Tom B. David Airport and the Kerry Foods plant at McDaniel Station Road. Oothcalooga Creek forms the western boundary of the property.
The site is a 141-acre tract known as the Payne Farm.
Due to its size, the project will require soil erosion and hydrology studies to determine if buffers and detention ponds are needed.
The proposed building is listed as the first phase of a multi-phase development.
The DRI application indicates the proposed building would be completed at some point in 2022, with the overall development not slated for completion until 2027.
The developers are estimating the project might result in as many as 800 vehicle trips daily.
The Hardie Group is privately owned and specializes in distribution and e-commerce facilities throughout the southeast. To date, the company leadership has been involved in the development of more than 27 million square feet valued at more than $1 billion.
The company has estimated the value of the Gordon County project in excess of $57 million once it is completed.