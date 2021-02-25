The Armuchee community is getting a new Dairy Queen.
Ashley Teasley revealed plans Thursday to build the new restaurant on a vacant parcel right next to Lavender Mountain Hardware on Martha Berry Highway.
"We love being in more of a residential area around the schools because we love partnering with the schools," Teasley said.
The decision to locate another store in Rome was largely driven by Dairy Queen, she said.
She looked at several different places in Floyd County and this spot in Armuchee stood out. It sits directly in front of the North Woods subdivision, near North Floyd Park and a short distance from Armuchee High School.
"We love the property and the area it's in," Teasley said.
Bill Temple at Toles, Temple & Wright said he was first contacted by the franchisee on Aug. 31 and that they looked at a number of sites, mostly along the U.S. 27 North corridor before locking in on this particular site.
The restaurant will start with 50 to 60 employees at start-up.
The design of the store will be a brand new build-out for Dairy Queen.
Teasley anticipates being able to seat about 70 people in the new location when it opens by mid-October. The new store will also feature an exterior patio area where people will be able to dine.