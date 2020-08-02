Plans for a new convenience store on Shorter Avenue at Burnett Ferry Road will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.
JoAnne Dulaney is seeking Community Commercial zoning for the parcel housing the tire shop at 1705 Shorter Ave., which is currently zoned for Heavy Commercial use. Her proposal calls for combining it with the adjacent parcels zoned CC — including the former Magic Wand Car Wash.
Planning staff said that would give her enough land to redevelop the property with the required landscaping and buffers.
A site plan submitted with the application shows entrances off Shorter and Burnett Ferry, with gas pumps near the main road and a 4,900-square-foot convenience store toward the rear.
There are homes on Whitehead Street that could be affected by the redevelopment, however, the new buffer would likely be an improvement over current conditions. As of Friday, no residents had contacted the planning department to object.
The planning commission will make a recommendation following a public hearing at its 2:30 p.m. meeting Thursday. The Rome City Commission will make the final decision at its Aug. 24 session.
Planning Commission members also will consider another “down-zoning” request that would lessen the impact of allowable uses in a property.
The application is asking for Suburban Residential classification of 15 acres zoned for Community Commercial use off Alabama Highway between Barker Road and Beech Creek.
The homeowner at 140 Barker Road wants to buy the undeveloped property to buffer his own property from potential development, according to the planning staff report. Rezoning would be required for the loan.
If approved, more homes could be built on the tract someday. However, there are no plans to do so, the report states, and residences “would more likely benefit the existing homes than many things that can be developed by right in Community Commercial zoning.”
The planning commission’s recommendation will go to the Floyd County Commission at its Aug. 25 meeting.
A rezoning request that would allow duplexes to be built at 201 Redmond Road, at the corner of Raymond Avenue, also is on the citizen board’s Thursday agenda but it is slated to be tabled for a second time.
The planning commission meets via Zoom but the sessions are all public. Contact the planning department at 706-236-5022 for a link to attend.