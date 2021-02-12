Brandon and Misty Pledger have traded in law enforcement badges for business cards touting their new Combat Market by Blue Pig LLC, 202 Glenn Milner Boulevard.
The shop is holding a soft opening this weekend and plans to celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting February 22.
The shop offers a variety of items that come from vendors who have a background with the U.S. military.
Shelves are loaded with the different varieties of Black Rifle Coffee founded by Evan Hafer. The coffee is imported from Brazil or Colombia and roasted at facilities in Salt Lake City or Manchester, Tennessee. In addition to their coffee, Black Rifle has a complete line of apparel from T-shirts to hoodies and ballcaps which are also available at Combat Market.
Combat Market also offers Recon Rings and Doc Spartan merchandise.
Recon Rings are a high quality brand of silicone wedding bands. The idea for the rings came from an Iraq Ware veteran who nearly lost a finger when his wedding band got caught in a door during an incident.
Doc Spartan produces 100% natural grooming and first aid supplies.
Every company which has product in the store comes from a company that is either owned by a veteran or shares a portion of their proceeds with veterans groups.
Pledger said his plan to donate a portion of the profits from the store to local veterans organizations along with the Fraternal Order of police Shop With a Cop program.