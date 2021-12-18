Former Berry College music professor Harry Musselwhite has launched a new film and television music production company with recording artist Kenyon Carter.
Dos Sueños Music Production is based in Los Lunas, New Mexico, where Musselwhite now lives and in Carter’s hometown of Palm Desert, California.
Dos Sueños is currently involved in music production with New Mexico filmmaker Denny Shoopman on his television series “Irish in Albuquerque.” Also on their slate is music soundtrack creation for Taos filmmaker and documentarian Stephanie Gardner’s “33 & Me.”
“Kenyon and I are very excited to bring our musical talents to bear on the vibrant New Mexico film and television production world,” Musselwhite said. “From our home studios we can create soundscapes and music palettes to satisfy any cinematic mood. We also have access to New Mexico’s outstanding music studios for larger projects.”
Musselwhite has become a fixture in the New Mexico entertainment industry. As an actor he has appeared on “Better Call Saul,” “Behind the Yellow House” and other productions. He recently served as music producer for Tammy Botkin’s feature documentary, “A Long March.”
With writing partner Donald J. Davenport of Santa Fe, he produces the popular podcast “The Dungball Express,” and he and Davenport’s screenplay “The Penny” was recently optioned.
Musselwhite has enjoyed an international career as a musician, ranging from three appearances at Carnegie Hall to opera companies and orchestras in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to Berry, he has taught music at The University of New Mexico and he is the author of the children’s music book trilogy, “Martin the Guitar.”
Carter is a saxophonist and jazz educator with more than 25 years experience. He is an internationally known recording artist with three full-length albums. Six tracks from those albums went on to become charting singles and can be heard on contemporary jazz radio around the world.
His most recent project, “Bebop Boot Camp,” uses cutting edge brain science, clever analogies, and the power of deliberate practice to help artists play better solos and truly improvise authentic bebop lines.