The Rome Floyd Chamber has a new employee whose primary responsibility will be to locate and connect employees to employers.
Ben Murray, a native of Nashville, Georgia, in Berrien County, is the chamber’s new talent development director.
Murray is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Communications and a minor in public policy and management.
“He had some good experience that he brings to the table with us,” said Chamber President Jeanne Krueger. “This goes back to our strategic plan, where we want somebody who wakes up every day thinking about connecting people to the jobs we have available here.”
Murray has worked for the past three years as director of constituent services for state Rep. Penny Houston. He was also a regional field director for the Georgians for Kelly Loeffler campaign for the U.S. Senate during the lead up to the 2020 election. Murray also served as a legislative fellow for Loeffler, doing policy research on education, workforce development and agribusiness.
“I’m excited to have someone with his level experience to help tackle workforce issues in Rome and Floyd County,” said Pam Powers-Smith, director of business and industry services at the chamber.
He has also operated Ben Murray Enterprises, a media marketing firm, for the past three years.
“I specifically helped clients that were development authorities and chambers of commerce,” Murray said.
Krueger said his involvement with his hometown chamber and helping companies there succeed are also big positives.
In his role as talent development director for the Rome Floyd Chamber, Murray said he has seen a disconnect between workers looking for jobs and businesses looking for workers.
“I want to help businesses and our industries, specifically through the chamber, in making sure we’re using all of the technology and social media marketing tools to reach those individuals,” Murray said.
He’ll be working heavily with the college and career academies, with the high schools and colleges in surrounding areas, Krueger said.
“He’ll also be working with our businesses, making sure we understand the job demands that they have,” she said.