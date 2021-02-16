Retailers are about to start popping into spaces at the East Bend shopping center during the next two to four weeks.
Five Below, the first of the large anchor tenants, has already opened and is doing brisk business.
Robert Ledbetter Jr. said that only four of the shops are still available for lease but that his company does does at least a couple of solid prospects for a a pair of the smaller shop spaces.
The new Xfinity store and Wing Stop are both scheduled to open sometime shortly after the beginning of March with others, like Jersey Mike's subs, Eggs Up Grill and USA Nail Bar build outs also well underway.
Consruction of a Discount Tire, between Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle is also well underway with a mid- spring opening anticipated.
Ledbetter said Kohl's and Fazoli's are both expected to start construction this spring.
Kohl's will go in the currently empty space right next to Five Below. Old Navy will start its build out of the building on the other side of the Kohl's later this year.
Both Kohl's and Old Navy are expected to open in time for the Christmas 2021 shopping season. Fazoli's is slated to be constructed on a stand alone pad between Texas Roadhouse and Five Below.
Ledbetter Properties was approved for a Tax Allocation District financial assistance plan at East Bend. The developers are slated to receive $131,231 a year for 15 years.
Chief Appraiser Danny Womack said that a full tax valuation for the East Bend property probably won't be available until sometime in late April. The base value of the property was set at $1,510,138.
The payment amounts to a rebate on the increased taxes that are paid on the property once it has been developed.
The Ledbetter's other TAD development, the RiverWalk shopping center at Riverside Parkway and Turner McCall Boulevard with Olive Garden, Starbucks and other retailers, had a base value of $251,212 in 2005. By 2020, the tax value had increased to $2,650,824.
Ledbetter Properties receive $55,000 a year through 2024 in TAD assistance for the RiverWalk development.