Andy Morris has made the difficult decision to close his Jandy's Frozen Yogurt at the end of May.
Morris, who opened the shop in 2011, said a combination of personal health issues coupled with the COVID-19 crisis prompted him to make the decision to shut it down.
"It's the first business I've ever had where people smiled when they gave you their money," Morris said.
The Rome businessman opened a second shop in Calhoun in 2012 and then franchised a couple of shops in Dalton and Cartersville as the popularity of the frozen yogurt took off.
Ultimately, he closed all of the other locations except Rome several years ago, around the time he underwent a kidney transplant in spring of 2015.
Wayne Robinson, owner of the small strip shopping center where Jandy's is located, said Morris told him of his decision about a month ago. Robinson said Morris also asked if he knew of anyone who might be interested in buying the business.
"I think somebody could could a pretty good deal on it if they act in the next couple of days," Robinson said. "I'm afraid that now is not the best time to be jumping into a new business."
If a sale cannot be completed quickly, Morris has indicated he plans to move much of the equipment to some of the nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities that he owns.
The space includes approximately 2,000 square feet with limited inside seating capacity. At this point though, that capacity is even more limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Morris said that even if the state were to fully lift the dine-in restrictions, he would have but a couple of months left in the prime summer yogurt season.
"Rome was doing very good," Morris said. "I just hated to have to make this decision."