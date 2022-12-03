Meeting a need: Cave Spring welcomes Reach for the Stars day care expansion

The Reach for the Stars day care has expanded its operations in Cave Spring, holding a ribbon cutting event for a new classroom, gymnasium and bathrooms.
Reach for the Starts is located in Cave Spring on the former site of the Georgia School for the Deaf. The day care sought to expand its operations when Cave Spring Elementary School closed last year, to meet a significant demand for pre-K students.
“We have 124 students enrolled, plus some students on a waiting list,” said Director Kym Tillery.
The day care industry is still recovering from covid, with some reports showing over 100,000 positions lost during the pandemic.
The need to fill those positions is still a challenge, Tillery said.
Staffing shortages in the day care business mirror most industries that have traditionally been low-paying jobs. When the day cares closed, many former employees moved into other industries, and they have been very slow to come back.
There’s significant licensing and training requirements to operate a day care in Georgia, and similar requirements for employees, which makes it hard to quickly fill available positions.
“We also operate a day care center in Rome,” Tillery said. “And we know there’s still a lot of demand. Staffing is very challenging.”
The Rome Floyd Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize the Reach for the Stars expansion, and its importance to the city of Cave Spring.
“Kym moving to Cave Spring right when we needed a pre-K solution was perfect timing,” says Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware. “She’s doing a fantastic job, and we’re excited for local families to have our day care back.”