Jerry Garland Hubbard, 85, a co-founder of Marglen Industries died Monday at his home.
He started locally as an Assistant Controller for Trend Mills in West Rome. Hubbard and business partner Bill Carroll then founded Marglen Industries in 1971.
Carroll recalled that one day after Trend had sold out to Champion International, who brought some folks to Rome to run the business, Hubbard called him and asked if he wanted to help start a new carpet business.
"I said absolutely, it took me about ten seconds," Carroll said.
"We were both an awful lot alike. First and foremost he was a Christian and very dedicated, devoted family man," said Bill Carroll. "I couldn't have found a better partner anywhere on the planet."
The name Marglen came from a blend of the two men's wives, Margaret Patricia Hubbard and Glenda Carroll.
After selling Marglen in 1998, the Hubbards split time between Rome and a winter home in Florida.
"Jerry was just a class act," said Rome businessman Frank Barron. "He was kind of known to his peers as a real straight arrow, tell it like it is kind of guy."
Hubbard was very active in the community. He served on the boards of the First National Bank of Rome and State Mutual Insurance of Rome. He also on the Floyd County Hospital Authority, First United Methodist Church, and was a Life Trustee at Darlington School.
A memorial service will be held outside of the Rome City Mausoleum on Saturday, November 21 at noon. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately following the service at the Coosa Country Club. Face coverings and social distancing will be followed at both venues.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 202 E Third Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161, or Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Rd., Rome, Ga., 30161