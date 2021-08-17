Close to a dozen Rome manufacturers will come together at mid-day Wednesday for a big job fair on the Rome campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the H Building on the GNTC campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive.
Pam Powers-Smith, director of business and industry services at the Rome Floyd Chamber, estimated that each of the participating industries has as many as 20 open positions.
Among the companies slated to take part in the job fair are Marglen Industries, F&P Georgia, Foss Manufacturing, Neaton, Georgia Pacific, Profile Custom Extrusion, Lewis Chemical, Suhner and VTI.
Powers-Smith said there is no one specific reason that the industries are so short-staffed right now.
"Although they share many of the same factors that affect hiring, it's just a multitude of things that are making it difficult to find workers," she said.
The companies participating in the job fair are trying to get back to full staff, not making a significant expansion of the workforce at this time.
Powers-Smith anticipates that some people may be offered jobs on the spot while others may require another more formal interview.
"If you have a resume, it's a good idea to bring it with you," she said.
She said a number of companies have tried to conduct job fairs on their own but didn't get a lot of response, which is one reason the chamber decided to bring them all together. Job seekers can float from booth to booth to get a good idea as to what kind of positions are available.